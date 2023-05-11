Officers are seeking information after a man exposed himself in Gillingham

The incident happened at around 10am on Wednesday 26 April 2023, in the Livingstone Road area. It is reported the same man had also been seen acting suspiciously in the area during the previous evening, on Tuesday 25 April.

The suspect is described as having a mixed-race appearance and was tall, with a muscular build. He had dark hair, stubble on his chin, and was in his mid-twenties.

Investigating officer, PC Katie Gordon, said:

‘We have carried out initial lines of enquiry, including the review of potential CCTV in the area. We are now asking residents in Livingstone Road, as well as the several surrounding streets, to check any security footage they have between 25 and 26 April, which may show the suspect’s movements.

‘If you saw anything suspicious or have any privately held CCTV or doorbell camera footage which may assist the investigation, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Drivers who use this area should also review their dashcams.’

Anyone with information should call the Kent Police appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/74924/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.