Officers are seeking information to assist in the search for a missing man from Whitstable.

David Lane was last seen in the Cromwell Road area of town around 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The 80-year-old is thought to be dressed in a white tee with a pattern on the front, light grey shorts, and grey slip-on shoes. He’s believed to be carrying a white carrier bag.

Officers have obtained a CCTV image of David taken around the time he was last seen as part of their efforts to find him. Anyone who has seen David or has information that can help find him should call Kent Police at 999 and quote reference 31-0590.