Ryan Kelly, 23, went missing from the Ramsgate area on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He stands six feet tall, has a slim muscular build, and short mousey hair.
Ryan was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, grey jogging pants, and a light brown hat.
‘We have recovered CCTV of Ryan at Ramsgate train station, so he may have travelled out of the area,’ said Detective Inspector Louise Murphy.
‘We are concerned for his well-being and urge anyone who has seen Ryan or knows where he is to contact us immediately.’
Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 and reference case 13-0805.