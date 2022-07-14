​

Ryan Kelly, 23, went missing from the Ramsgate area on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

​

He stands six feet tall, has a slim muscular build, and short mousey hair.

​

Ryan was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, grey jogging pants, and a light brown hat.

​

‘We have recovered CCTV of Ryan at Ramsgate train station, so he may have travelled out of the area,’ said Detective Inspector Louise Murphy.

​

‘We are concerned for his well-being and urge anyone who has seen Ryan or knows where he is to contact us immediately.’

​

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 and reference case 13-0805.