Colin Berry, 82, went missing at 7.11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, and is thought to have left an address off the B3165 in Marshwood overnight.

He is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, slim, with white hair, and glasses. He has several bruises on his head and forehead from a recent fall. He’ll be dressed in a green dressing gown, pyjamas, and carrying a blue rucksack.

Dorset Police Chief Inspector Jamie Clark stated, “We understand Colin is easily confused and we are very concerned for his welfare and are carrying out searches to try and locate him as soon as possible.”

“I would ask people to please check their outbuildings in case Colin has found somewhere to shelter overnight.”

If you see Colin or a man who fits the description, please contact us right away.

“Finally, I’d like to directly appeal to Colin if you see this – please contact us or your family and let us know where you are, as we just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information about Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 13:58.