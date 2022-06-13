The London Ambulance Service was called around 4.20pm on Monday, May 23, after a man was found injured in Coral Street, SE1.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Wednesday, May 25.

Officers are conducting investigations to determine how the man died, and the death is being treated as unexplained.

On Monday, June 6, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

We’re working on identifying the man and have released a computer-generated image of him.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 6746/23MAY.