Officers Are Seeking The Public’s Help To Identify A Man Thought To Hold Vital Information About A Brawl
An image has now been released of a man wearing a red top they would like to speak with after a fight erupted in Canal Street, Nottingham city centre, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 20 August.

The incident which took place after the Notts County and Chesterfield match saw a group of men and teenagers fight in the street.

Police are continuing to piece together exactly what happened and are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re asking for the public’s help to try and identify the man in these images.

“We believe he may have vital information that could help with our ongoing investigation into the fight.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured during the incident back in August and we have already made arrests but are still looking to piece together exactly what happened, so would urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information, who witnessed the incident or has any mobile phone footage is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 231 of 20 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

