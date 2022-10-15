Mansour Zaiei was last seen in the town centre at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 27 September 2022.

An appeal to help find Mansour was issued on Friday 30 September, but he remains missing.

A CCTV image of the 39-year-old has now been identified and which shows him shortly after he was last sighted.

Mansour is of Iranian descent. He is five feet and three inches tall, of medium build and has black hair and a beard.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and he may also need important medication.

Members of the public who may see Mansour are advised not to speak to him, but to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 27-0664.

