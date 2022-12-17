Saturday, December 17, 2022
Officers Are Seeking Witnesses As Part Of Their Investigation Into A Reported Assault In The leopold Street Car Park in ramsgate
by @uknip247

At around 11.30pm on Friday 9 December 2022, three males approached a group of friends and asked for a lift in their car. It is alleged that, on refusal, an altercation occurred, during which a woman sustained bruising to her face. Another victim suffered a broken wrist.

The three men had previously been seen fighting between themselves at a bus stop nearby. They are described as wearing hooded tops, with one man wearing their hood up along with a face covering.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage, which may assist the investigation, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference number 46/236118/2

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

