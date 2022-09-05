At 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, police responded to reports of a collision involving a Renault Modus and several stationary vehicles in Connaught Square, W2.

Officers were present, as was the London Ambulance Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in her 70s, a passenger in the Renault, was taken to the hospital. Sadly, she died on Saturday, August 20, despite the efforts of medical personnel. Her next of kin have been notified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the Renault pulled over and is assisting police with their investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the collision and would like to speak with any witnesses who have not yet been interviewed or anyone who captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information should contact the appeal line at 020 8543 5157. Alternatively, dial 101 and enter the reference CAD 1873/09Aug.