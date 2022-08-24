Kent Police were called to an area of grassland behind the leisure centre in Kingsmead Road at around 4.30pm on Monday 15 August 2022, after a man’s clothes were seen alight.

The man required hospitalisation for his injuries.

Detectives would like to thank everyone who has already provided information. They are still urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly interested in identifying and speaking with a boy who was believed to be in the area at the time of the fire.

He is described as white, between the ages of 13 and 14, between 5 ft 4 ins and 5 ft 6 ins tall, and of medium build. He is described as having brown hair and thin black-framed glasses. He was reportedly dressed in black trainers, grey tracksuit bottoms with a white line down the legs, and a grey and black hooded top with a white line down the arms.

He was seen with a group of about ten boys, all of whom were dressed in sportswear and carrying backpacks and were believed to be between the ages of 12 and 16.

Witnesses should call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/159264/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.