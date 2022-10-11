Police were called to Trinity Square, EC3 at 3.52pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They were assisted by officers from the City of London Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. We await a further update on his condition.

An investigation has been launched and a crime scene is in place.

Initial enquiries suggest the victim was attacked at random.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stephenson, from Central East CID, said: “We are taking the unusual step of releasing this image very early in our investigation. We urgently want to locate this man.

“This appears to have been a random attack. No items were taken from the victim who did not appear to know his attacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we have no definite information to suggest there is any further risk to the public, given the nature of this incident we would urge anyone who sees this man, or recognises him, to call 999 and not approach him.”

Anyone calling 999 in relation to this incident should provide the reference 6655/11OCT.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.