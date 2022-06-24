On Thursday, June 23, 2022, a man and a woman in their 80s had their bank cards stolen in separate incidents in the town centre. The crimes were committed between 10.30 a.m. and 11.50 a.m. at a Waitrose store on the High Street.

A male victim was pushed over on an escalator during one incident. He received no injuries, but later discovered that his bank card had been stolen and used to withdraw £2,000. The woman was targeted because she was using a parking metre. She was distracted by a man who stole her cards and used them to withdraw hundreds of pounds.

An investigation is currently underway, which includes the examination of CCTV. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and quote the case numbers 46/120790/22 and 46/120888/22. You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.

Officers are reminding customers to always cover the cash machine’s number pad when entering a PIN. If you must leave your vehicle, even if it is only to return a trolley, pay for gas, or speak with someone, lock all doors and the boot first. Report any ongoing suspicious behaviour by dialling 999 or, if not an emergency, 101.