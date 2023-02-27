Officers arrested a man on suspicion of burglary following an incident in Salisbury late last night

Police were called to an address in Harnham around 9.30pm after a report that a man was seen acting suspiciously in the garden on a security camera.

Officers responded, but there was no sign of the suspect. CCTV footage showed the garden shed and two storage units being broken into.

A detailed clothing description of the suspect was distributed to officers in the area, and searches were carried out. A man matching the description eluded police in Netherhampton Road before being apprehended near the Mill pub near the entrance to Town Path.

A man in his twenties was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.

Further investigations in the surrounding area revealed that additional properties on the same stretch of road had also been broken into.

Enquiries are still being conducted.

“Thanks to the vigilant resident who reported their initial concerns, officers were able to attend the area quickly and thoroughly search the area,” A/Sgt Andy Windsor said. I’m glad we have one man detained for questioning.

“We will be continuing our enquiries today and would ask any residents who believe their home or garden outbuildings were targeted overnight to contact us immediately. We would also like to encourage you to contact us if you find any suspicious clothing discarded in your garden overnight.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference crime number 54230021367. Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.