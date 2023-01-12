Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Officers Arrested A Suspected Burglar After Being Alerted To An Ongoing Break-in At A House In Strood.
Officers arrested a suspected burglar after being alerted to an ongoing break-in at a house in Strood

At 4.32pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023, Kent Police received a report of a burglary in progress in Brompton Lane, where a man was seen breaking into a house through the back door.

 

Officers from Medway’s Community Policing Team responded quickly, and upon arrival, a man matching the suspect’s description was seen near the property.

 

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was found to have stolen items on him, which were confirmed to belong inside the house, when he was searched.

 

The 22-year-old man from Gillingham was taken to Medway Police Station and has been bailed until March 4 while the investigation continues.

