Officers arrested four people after serving warrants in Southampton in connection with cross-border drug supply activity

The warrants were served at two different addresses shortly before 8.20 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Officers searched two addresses on Summit Way and one on Cotswold Road.

Officers discovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, a quantity of Class B drugs, a quantity of cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia during the searches.

A 45-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman, and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in Southampton on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

A 56-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

With the exception of a 45-year-old woman who remains in custody, they have all been released under investigation.

The police would like to thank the residents of the area for their patience as they completed their investigations yesterday.

As a reminder, the information that police receive from the community is critical in informing where resources are allocated and allowing them to take action against any illegal activity.

Please report if you or anyone you know suspects that an address in your neighbourhood is being used for drug dealing, drug-related activity, or associated crime.