Officers arrested three men in Basildon following an attempted knifepoint robbery

The victim was approached shortly before 6:30 pm on Monday, 3 April on Whitmore Way by a group of men, who threatened him with a knife before demanding his phone.

The victim managed to leave the scene and get to the Basildon Police station for help.

Officers, including armed response officers attended the area and arrested three men on suspicion of attempted robbery. They remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Daniel McHugh, District Commander for Basildon said “Thankfully this victim was not harmed and did not have anything stolen, but this was a concerning incident for the local community who may have noticed an increased police presence in the area yesterday evening.

“Officers carried out a number of enquiries in the area including stop and searches of those we believed fit the suspect description.

“We have arrested three men in connection with this investigation who remain in custody.

“We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area, or have any information which could assist with this investigation to contact us.”

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

Please quote incident 1141 of 3 April.

