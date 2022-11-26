Officers attended along with Paramedics and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering stab injuries he’s now fighting for his life

Police were called at around 12.40am on Saturday, 26 November, to a stabbing on Osborne Road, Acton W3.

Officers attended along with LAS and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering stab injuries. The man was taken to hospital where his condition is critical. The man’s family have been informed.

An investigation has been launched. There has been no arrest at this stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 216/26NOV. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.