Officers attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering head injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. There have been no arrest at this stage

A teenager was sent to hospital following a’street fight’ in East London.

On November 4, just after 4 p.m., emergency services raced to the scene of an incident in Barkingside. Residents on social media reported seeing a ‘fight’ on the street, which resulted in the hospitalisation of a 15-year-old boy.

“Officers were called around 4.20pm on Friday, November 4, to a disturbance in Horace Road, Barkingside,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“Officers arrived and discovered a 15-year-old boy with head injuries.” He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, no arrests have been made.”

Any witnesses are encouraged to call 101 with the reference 4996/04nov.