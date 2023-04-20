Thursday, April 20, 2023
by uknip247

Police were called at about 18:50hrs on Thursday, 20 April to a residential address on Nelgarde Road, SE6 following reports of a firearm discharge.

Officers attended and found a man with minor injuries, believed to have been caused by broken glass.

A search of the area was carried out with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.

A man, aged in his early 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and Class A drugs. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

A crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6499/20Apr.

