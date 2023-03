Police were called at 10.10pm on Tuesday, 28 March to reports of a fight on Pembroke Road in Ruislip.

Officers attended and found two males with stab injuries. They were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7516/28Mar.