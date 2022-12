Police were called at about 6.35pm on Wednesday, 7 December to The Downsway in Sutton following reports of a fight.

Officers attended and found two men, aged in their early 20s, with stab injuries.

They were both taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital; their injuries are not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6078/07Dec.