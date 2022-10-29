Officers carrying out enquiries to locate a missing teenager from East
Dorset are renewing their appeal for information.
Dorset Police received a report at around 7pm on Friday 28 October 2022
that 15-year-old Grace Adams – who is known as G – was missing from the St
Leonards area. G was last seen at around 6.50pm on the same day.
G is described as white, five feet six inches tall with red hair that is
tied up in a ponytail and was wearing a black hooded top, green jacket and
purple leggings.
Superintendent Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: “G is a vulnerable
teenager and due to the passage of time since they went missing, we are
growing increasingly concerned for G’s welfare.
“It is believed that G may be in Bournemouth town centre and I would like
to extend our appeal to members of the public in that area to let us know
of any possible sightings.
“We would urge anyone with information about G’s whereabouts, no matter how
small, to please contact Dorset Police.
“Finally, if you see this appeal G, please make contact with us as we just
want to ensure you are safe and well.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to G’s whereabouts is asked to
contact Dorset Police at http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact
or by calling 101, quoting incident number 28:650.
*