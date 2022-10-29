Officers carrying out enquiries to locate a missing teenager from East

Dorset are renewing their appeal for information.

Dorset Police received a report at around 7pm on Friday 28 October 2022

that 15-year-old Grace Adams – who is known as G – was missing from the St

Leonards area. G was last seen at around 6.50pm on the same day.

G is described as white, five feet six inches tall with red hair that is

tied up in a ponytail and was wearing a black hooded top, green jacket and

purple leggings.

Superintendent Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: “G is a vulnerable

teenager and due to the passage of time since they went missing, we are

growing increasingly concerned for G’s welfare.

“It is believed that G may be in Bournemouth town centre and I would like

to extend our appeal to members of the public in that area to let us know

of any possible sightings.

“We would urge anyone with information about G’s whereabouts, no matter how

small, to please contact Dorset Police.

“Finally, if you see this appeal G, please make contact with us as we just

want to ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to G’s whereabouts is asked to

contact Dorset Police at http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact



or by calling 101, quoting incident number 28:650.

