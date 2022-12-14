Officers carrying out searches to locate a missing woman in Bournemouth are appealing to the public for information to help find her

Leanne is described as five feet five inches tall and of slim build with long blonde hair and tattoos on both shoulders.
“I would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts to please contact us immediately.
“I would also like to make a request directly to Leanne – if you see this, please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are. We all just want to make sure that you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Leanne's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:478.