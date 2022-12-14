Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Wednesday, December 14, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Carrying Out Searches To Locate A Missing Woman In Bournemouth Are Appealing To The Public For Information To Help Find Her
Home BREAKING Officers carrying out searches to locate a missing woman in Bournemouth are appealing to the public for information to help find her

Officers carrying out searches to locate a missing woman in Bournemouth are appealing to the public for information to help find her

by @uknip247
Dorset Police received a report at 6.22pm on Tuesday 13 December 2022 raising concern for the welfare of Leanne Chambers, aged 39, who was believed to be in the Boscombe area.
Leanne is described as five feet five inches tall and of slim build with long blonde hair and tattoos on both shoulders.
Inspector Mark Holmes, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Leanne has been very upset recently and we are keen to find her so we can make sure that she is all right.
“I would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts to please contact us immediately.
“I would also like to make a request directly to Leanne – if you see this, please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are. We all just want to make sure that you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Leanne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1SodaTh0M0JsgCZZ5vtBw8vReuphfobewm3v4_oc9b3Kc1ZUxigEIjwPU&h=AT1uNmZ0U08MwndfbTV74ZjGKOixMuF6uPq9JKDJ9kRoLTcY_loMn8dtpquAvZwNmm71gobPvySPW45O7zO9MF9NB5OrZnX4rPbDWmuuo667jQUeGPfk2fsVV6aHMg0m-LdsBl6DaoVloN4zeyo4BRM&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT068eaSEEvTt73OOTvieW7DU1tlCk5QnOTatlMDg-MZETjCLuSv4e58nGAOQcxD1rluGWLDZ5SBHESRfgJOJX8oGwTWSqmffoy1pR6bnLkx75KKEftCSrQ6dNTtCbnSrE0JBLQozq0Drp2_UCRZKAI-Vnm6e_nXWti05_Cje0NtxOy-arduQlp3pHXR3_actpbEpkrxgwSVOj2LckE" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:478.

RELATED ARTICLES

Clarke allegedly attempted to steal over £1000 worth of goods from Boots

Rooke’s coercive and controlling behaviour against the victim began in August 2020...

Police launch manhunt to find wanted 45-year-old Brian Murray

Tributes are being paid to a loving Mum and friend who was...

Officers in Basingstoke have continued their efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour linked...

Police probe after schoolgirl is punched by a man a pushbike on...

A former professional footballer was sentenced to prison after stabbing a rival...

The reality of Driver-Only Operation

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 17-year-old...

Officers searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Bournemouth are appealing for...

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after Sevenoaks officers stopped him for speeding...

The family of a teenager who died following an incident on the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"