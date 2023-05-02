Drugs supply is a scourge on the community, and we are relentlessly pursuing criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are made a misery.

Tackling drugs supply is a big piece of work – from the initial intelligence gathering stages to the arrests and seizure of drugs. And later down the line, convictions in court!

That’s why it’s important to understand that when you provide information to us about drug dealing, you may not always see immediate police action. But don’t worry, we are working behind the scenes to develop this.

So, what happened today?

Well, the door went in, the cops followed and we seized some suspected crack, heroin and cannabis.

A 55-year-old woman was also dealt with by community resolution for possession offences, and a 47-year-old man was arrested on warrant for failing to appear in court in relation to an unrelated offence.

The investigation into drugs supply continues, and this is just one piece in the puzzle of tackling drugs supply.

Criminals need to know that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is a hostile environment for them, and that every effort will be made to seek justice for victims.

Officers Conducted A Drugs Warrant This Morning At An Address In Arminers Close, Gosport

So what else have teams been up to this week? Today is only Tuesday, but yesterday was a busy bank holiday with officers from Neighbourhoods, Response & Patrol, and the High Harm Team going out on proactive patrols across Fareham & Gosport, tracking down outstanding suspects, making arrests, and developing intelligence.

While we can’t always tell you everything we get up to for operational reasons, here are a few highlights…

• 7 arrests for outstanding matters including an arrest in Fareham for failing to appear at court.

• 4 people handed community resolutions during patrols and on attendance at other matters, including two individuals handed CRs in Fareham and Gosport for cannabis possession.

• 3 enforcement actions including tickets for traffic offences

• 1 individual stopped and searched

Police want people to feel confident to report crime and this helps to breed confidence with the public and our local communities – so please keep reporting things to us!