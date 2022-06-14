Last year, at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, officers from the Operational Support Group stopped Denis Truma on the A1013 Stanford Road heading towards Grays.

Officers then stopped Robert Golding in a nearby pub parking lot.

Officers searched Golding’s car and discovered a carrier bag in the front footwell containing a kilo and a half block of what was later confirmed to be cocaine, and he was arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply.

Officers discovered 22 cannabis plants in an outdoor building during a search of Golding’s address.

Truma was arrested following a search of his car on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, and officers seized two mobile phones in his possession.

Officers searched Truma’s home and discovered a large sum of money hidden in a shoe box, estimated to be £35,000.

Denis Truma, 28, of Chafford Hundred’s Sewell Close, was charged with being involved in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.

Robert Golding, 45, of Orwell, East Tilbury, was charged with cocaine possession with intent to supply and cannabis production.

Both men were remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on September 25, 2021.

Both pleaded guilty to all charges, and they were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, June 10th.

Caught and convicted

Denis Truma was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison for drug distribution and seven months (concurrent) for possession of criminal property.

Robert Golding was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for possession with intent to supply and four months (concurrent) for being involved in cannabis production.

Serious and Organized Crime Detective Inspector Yoni Adler, who is leading the investigation, stated:

“This was a significant investigation that resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs before they could reach the streets.”

Drugs are not welcome in Essex, and my officers are determined to use every tool at their disposal to put drug dealers behind bars, just as they did with Truma and Golding.

“Our neighbourhoods are a little safer now that they can’t peddle their wares.”