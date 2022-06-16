Jake Hartley, of Green Lane, Hollingworth, was arrested in January at his home address after officers searched his BMW parked outside and discovered a large “laundry” type bag containing cannabis with a street value of around £9,500 and cocaine and mixing agent with a street value of around £1,000.

Officers discovered another white plastic bag in the boot containing what was later confirmed to be a lethal weapon – a self-loading pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition.

Hartley was sentenced to seven years and ten months in prison yesterday (15 June 2022) at Manchester Minshull Street for possession of a section 1 firearm, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply class A and possession with intent to supply class B.

“Hartley is another criminal that we’ve taken off the streets in our efforts to make the region a safer place to live, work, and visit,” said Detective Constable Jake Orr of GMP’s Tameside district.

“The firearm he was in possession of could have resulted in fatal consequences, and we are absolutely committed every day to seizing such lethal weapons, and his firearm is yet another one we’ve removed.” Firearm discharges have dropped dramatically in the last year, and getting them off our streets is a good place to start.

“I’m glad we were able to bring Hartley to justice, and our fight against serious crime will continue.”