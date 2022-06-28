Following information received, local officers conducted a search of an address in the Mosterton area near Beaminster at around 12.20pm on Tuesday 21 June 2022. They discovered around 50 suspected cannabis plants, as well as cash and a small amount of a suspected class A drug, in an outbuilding.

A local man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of cultivating and possessing a class B drug. He has been released under investigation while officers continue their investigations.

“Officers responded promptly to the information received, taking positive action with a search of the property that revealed a suspected large scale cannabis cultivation operation,” said Sergeant Mike Brown of West Dorset police.

“We recognise the impact that reported drug-related activity has on local communities, and we continue to encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us so that appropriate action can be taken.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.