To avoid arrest, a couple growing cannabis at a house in St Ives jumped through a window and hid in the loft.

In January, members of the community contacted police after learning that cannabis was being grown illegally in a property on London Road.

On 10 January, officers from the Huntingdonshire neighbourhood team went to investigate and discovered the front door was barricaded.

They then noticed Chovan Ceo jumping out the window and Lan Thi Nguyen hiding in the loft under insulation.

Officers discovered more than 300 cannabis plants inside the house, with a street value of up to 500,000 pounds.

Both Ceo, 43, and Nguyen, 50, of London Road, appeared in Cambridge Crown Court on Friday and were sentenced to two years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to cannabis production.

PC “Thanks to members of the community, this illegal drug will not reach the streets, and this pair is behind bars,” said Tom Russell of the Huntingdonshire neighbourhood team.

“Drug trafficking is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of which are also involved in other types of serious crime, such as modern slavery.”

“We would advise people to keep an eye out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, such as blacked-out windows and people coming and going at different times of the day.”