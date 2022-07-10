Officers from the Bestwood neighbourhood policing team attended the event, speaking with residents, interacting with children having fun at the event, and free security marking mobility scooters.

Nottinghamshire City Council’s event, held on Wednesday (6 July) at Bestwood Park, Church, Beckhampton Road, included free access to a local gym, advice on fly-tipping and parking, as well as advice from police on vehicle checks and any community issues or concerns.

Officers marked four mobility scooters after being given the addresses of people who were unable to attend but wanted the free security marking.

“Tackling antisocial behaviour, engaging with the community and people who live in Bestwood, and making sure they feel heard and safe in the area is one of mine and the police service’s top priorities, and days like this working alongside our partners is a great way to get this message across,” said Sergeant Katie Taylor, who polices the area.

“Our officers were able to not only mark a selection of mobility scooters so that if the worst happened and they were stolen, it would be easier for us to identify them, but we were also able to simply listen to any concerns residents had, interact with young people at the event, and be available to give out any advice.”

“We were also able to obtain the addresses of those who use mobility scooters and were unable to attend the event, so officers can schedule a visit to their homes and security mark them for free.”

“Being a police officer is more than just making arrests and apprehending wanted people; it’s also about engaging with the community, working with young people, and being available to give advice and listen to any concerns residents may have, which is why events like this are so important.”

“The event was a great success and hopefully the first of many to be held in Bestwood, so I would encourage anyone who wants to have a chat, get their children involved in games, have their mobility scooter security marked for free, or simply wants to chat to keep an eye out for the next event and come down to meet officers to keep an eye out for the next event and come down to meet officers.”