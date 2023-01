The 15-year-old, known as Billy, has not been seen by his family since 8.30am yesterday, Friday 6 January.

Police are carrying out a number of enquiries in order to find Chay and we’re asking for the public’s help.

This behaviour is out of character, and we’re concerned for his welfare.

It is possible that Chay may have travelled, or is travelling, by train and could be in the #Woodford area.

If you are with Chay or know where he is, please call us immediately on 101.