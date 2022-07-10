Police were called around 9.45 a.m. today, Sunday, July 10, to reports of a collision on London Road (A13) near the intersection with Woodfield Road.

According to reports, a silver pick-up truck driven by a white woman collided with a cyclist and fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

The cyclist, in his forties, was flown to the hospital by air ambulance after suffering multiple injuries. They are not, thankfully, described as life-threatening or life-changing.

Please contact us if you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage related to this incident.

You can notify us by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service, which is available Monday through Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about our website reporting services, go to www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively, you can dial 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

If you want to make an anonymous report, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers UK via Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please reference incident 442 of 10 July when providing any information to ensure that it reaches the appropriate person as soon as possible.