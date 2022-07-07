Kent Police were called around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, after two victims discovered their cars had been targeted in a hospital car park on Bearsted Road.

Following an investigation, a Seat Leon suspected of being used in the thefts was discovered in Home Gardens, Dartford.

The vehicle, which was thought to be using cloned licence plates, came to a stop nearby, and the two occupants fled on foot.

A 42-year-old Dover man was arrested as he walked away from the stationary Seat.

The second suspect, a 47-year-old man from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was apprehended after a brief foot chase. They were both arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered two catalytic converters, a jack, cutting equipment, gloves and two registration plates for the Seat.

Both men were later released on bail and ordered to return to the police station on July 22nd, pending further investigation.