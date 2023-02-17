Two neighbourhood policing teams collaborated on an operation to combat antisocial behaviour, shoplifting, and drug offences on a busy Nottingham street

Officers from Nottingham’s north and south teams targeted Mansfield Road on two consecutive days this week, responding to concerns raised by community leaders, members of the public, and businesses.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers participated in increased patrols, knife and drug sweeps of two parks, and other proactive measures to reassure residents and gather more information about crime in the area.

Officers arrested four people for crimes such as shop theft, going equipped, and assault over the course of two days, conducted three stop and searches, and arrested one man who has since been recalled to prison.

“An important part of policing is listening to residents and our partners so we can act on concerns within the community, and that is what this operation was all about,” said Sergeant Ash Small of the St Ann’s neighbourhood policing team.

“A number of concerns have been raised about a stretch of Mansfield Road that has been impacted by begging, drug dealing and use, shop thefts, and other antisocial behaviour.

“We decided to sweep the area on two days this week, and it was a huge success.

“As well as a number of arrests, we gained valuable intelligence and hopefully reassured people who live and work in Mansfield Road that we are responding to the crime issues which matter to them.

“Because this stretch of Mansfield Road falls partly in Nottingham city south and partly in Nottingham city north, it was an excellent opportunity for police teams to share resources and expertise.”

On both days, nine police officers and six PCSOs participated in the initiative, driving both marked and unmarked vehicles.

The operation was a combination of high-visibility public reassurance and covert investigations to target known offenders and gather intelligence.

“Some people may think begging, antisocial behaviour, and shoplifting aren’t serious, but they affect the entire community,” said Sgt Jordan Hinds.

“Repeated thefts leave shop owners out of pocket, forcing them to spend more money on security measures.

“Antisocial behaviour, drug offences and begging can also have a detrimental effect on a neighbourhood and can stop people visiting and spending their money there.

“We want this area to be the best possible place to live and work. Every day, police teams in the community work hard to ensure that this remains the case.”