Officers from Police Scotland have released images of three men they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to instances of culpable and reckless conduct

The men are described as:
1. White, in his 20s, of medium build, with dark hair and was wearing a green polo shirt with a white trim, a dark jacket and black trousers.
2. White, in his 20s, of medium build, with dark hair. He was wearing a Celtic ‘home’ shirt and Celtic scarf.
3. White, in his late teens, of medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top.
Constable Daniel Brady, Greater Glasgow Divisional Violence Reduction Unit, said:
“I would urge each of these three men, or anyone who knows or has information about them, to contact police. Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101. Please quote incident number 0922 of Saturday, 14 May 2022 when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”