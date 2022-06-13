On Saturday, June 11, police were called shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the B3230 near Plaistow Mills in Muddiford.

A silver Honda CB600 Hornet motorcycle was travelling northbound towards Ilfracombe at the time of the collision. The motorcycle’s rider, a 30-year-old local, sustained multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team and local officers responded to the scene and closed the road to allow for an investigation. The road was reopened after a forensic examination was completed.

Officers are investigating the collision’s cause and would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.

Police are asking witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision and anyone with information that can help the investigation to call 101 and reference log 754 11/6/22.