Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin, from #Aldridge in #Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of terror offences on the night of June 27 at an address in #Cheshire.

He has charged with eight counts of terrorism and two counts of possessing explosive substances today.

The 19-year-old is accused of possessing quantities of explosive substances in violation of Section 4 (1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He is also charged with two counts of sharing online material that could encourage the commission, preparation, or instigation of terrorist acts, in violation of Terrorism Act Section 2(1)(d).

In addition, the teenager is charged with six counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism, in violation of section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Dolphin is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow at Westminster Magistrates Court (5 July).