On Monday 12 September 2022, between 2.40pm and 3pm, the driver of a Mitsubishi Shogun was signalled to stop for patrols in Town Road, Cliffe Woods. The driver reportedly failed to stop and drove at high speeds along narrow country lanes to evade police. The driver was seen overtaking a lorry and a car during the pursuit.

The car continued through Higham Road, Cooling Road and then travelled off-road onto a field. The vehicle was then found abandoned in an orchard. The police helicopter assisted patrols with a search of the area where a man, aged 37 from Rochester, was located and arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving. He has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the vehicle, especially those with dashcam or other video footage that shows the driver.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/178764/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT