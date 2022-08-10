The 38-year-old man was apprehended this evening Wednesday, August 10 after arriving in the United Kingdom on a flight from Turkey. He was arrested for violating sections 15, 17, and 57 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 and was taken to a south London police station, where he is still being held.

Communities triumph over terrorism. If you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious, or if you suspect someone is engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it at gov.uk/ACT or by calling the anti-terrorist hotline, which is confidential, on 0800 789 321. Always dial 999 in an emergency.