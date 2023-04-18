Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a man on suspicion of funding terrorism, as part of wider UK and US coordinated action targeting terrorism financing

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a man on suspicion of funding terrorism, as part of wider UK and US coordinated action targeting terrorism financing

by uknip247
Officers From The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command Have Arrested A Man On Suspicion Of Funding Terrorism, As Part Of Wider Uk And Us Coordinated Action Targeting Terrorism Financing

Officers from the National Terrorist Financing Investigation Unit (NTFIU), which is part of the Counter Terrorism Command, arrested a 50-year-old man on the morning of Tuesday, 18 April in Wales, on suspicion of offences under Sections 17 and 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He remains in custody at a London police station. Searches at two commercial addresses, both in east London, were carried out by officers in connection with the investigation.

The ongoing investigation and arrest by the NTFIU relates to suspected terrorist financing and money laundering, which is believed to be connected to wealthy art collector and diamond dealer, Nazem Ahmad.

Ahmad is suspected of being a funding source for Hizballah, a proscribed terrorist organization.

Sanctions against Ahmad were announced earlier today by the UK Government. The US government also announced sanctions against Ahmad and a number of his associates today.

In addition, and following an extradition request from the US, officers from the Met’s National Extradition Unit – acting on an international arrest warrant – also arrested a man today, 18 April, in west London who is wanted by US authorities for fraud and money laundering offences.

Sundar Nagarajan, of Hayes UB3, was taken into police custody before appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon for commencement of extradition proceedings.

He was remanded to next appear at the same court on Tuesday, 25 April.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Today’s arrests are the result of ongoing work and cooperation with our American colleagues, and are a key milestone in what is a complex investigation into terrorist financing.

“Terrorist groups rely on financial support and funding for their activities and the NTFIU works closely with agencies in the UK and around the world to identify and take action against those people who provide and facilitate this funding.

“With our international partners, we will never give up on our mission to disrupt terrorist activity, both in the UK and abroad, in order to keep the public safe.”

The NTFIU is comprised of specialist financial investigators who investigate suspicious financial activity where they believe it may have links to terrorism.

+ Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and act by reporting it in confidence at www.gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB

Emergency services attended and found a man deceased inside the address

Croydon Road has been blocked following the fatal collision

Two people have died following a collision on the A50 between Toyota Island and Chellaston earlier today

DWP Universal Credit recipients must disclose these 15 changes or face going to court and being fined

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.