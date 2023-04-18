Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a man on suspicion of funding terrorism, as part of wider UK and US coordinated action targeting terrorism financing

Officers from the National Terrorist Financing Investigation Unit (NTFIU), which is part of the Counter Terrorism Command, arrested a 50-year-old man on the morning of Tuesday, 18 April in Wales, on suspicion of offences under Sections 17 and 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He remains in custody at a London police station. Searches at two commercial addresses, both in east London, were carried out by officers in connection with the investigation.

The ongoing investigation and arrest by the NTFIU relates to suspected terrorist financing and money laundering, which is believed to be connected to wealthy art collector and diamond dealer, Nazem Ahmad.

Ahmad is suspected of being a funding source for Hizballah, a proscribed terrorist organization.

Sanctions against Ahmad were announced earlier today by the UK Government. The US government also announced sanctions against Ahmad and a number of his associates today.

In addition, and following an extradition request from the US, officers from the Met’s National Extradition Unit – acting on an international arrest warrant – also arrested a man today, 18 April, in west London who is wanted by US authorities for fraud and money laundering offences.

Sundar Nagarajan, of Hayes UB3, was taken into police custody before appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon for commencement of extradition proceedings.

He was remanded to next appear at the same court on Tuesday, 25 April.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Today’s arrests are the result of ongoing work and cooperation with our American colleagues, and are a key milestone in what is a complex investigation into terrorist financing.

“Terrorist groups rely on financial support and funding for their activities and the NTFIU works closely with agencies in the UK and around the world to identify and take action against those people who provide and facilitate this funding.

“With our international partners, we will never give up on our mission to disrupt terrorist activity, both in the UK and abroad, in order to keep the public safe.”

The NTFIU is comprised of specialist financial investigators who investigate suspicious financial activity where they believe it may have links to terrorism.

+ Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital to counter terrorism investigations. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and act by reporting it in confidence at www.gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.