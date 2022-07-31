The bananas were seized after they were shipped by boat from Colombia to the United Kingdom.

NCA investigators determined that the shipment was bound for the Netherlands, but it was intercepted on Tuesday, July 26.

Officers estimate that once cut and sold, the haul would have had a UK street value of more than £40 million.

Adam Berry, NCA Branch Operations Manager, stated:

“Withdrawing a consignment of this size would have dealt a significant blow to the criminal network involved in this shipment, preventing them from making millions of pounds that could have been invested in further criminality.”

“In our communities, gangs involved in violence and exploitation are peddling Class A drugs.”

“The NCA works hard with partners to prevent drugs from reaching that point, and seizures like this show how we can break the link between international drug cartels and street-level dealers.”