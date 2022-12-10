Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Whitstable

At about 8am on Saturday 10 December 2022, Kent Police was called to Herne Bay Road where it is believed the vehicle, a red Skoda Fabia collided with the pedestrian as it turned in to a pub car park.

A 75-year-old man was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected]kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference AH/HM/138/22

Any drivers with dashcam footage which may assist the investigation can submit it here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/ah-hm-138-22