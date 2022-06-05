At about 2.22pm on Thursday 2 June 2022, a multi coloured BMW motorbike was travelling along the A251 Ashford Road, Faversham when it collided with a silver BMW X3 on the opposite side of the carriageway before it then collided with a black Citroen Berlingo van further down the road.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 70’s was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, or dash cam footage that could help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/VS/058/2022. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk