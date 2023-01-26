Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are requesting your assistance in locating wanted man Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP’

Yates, 35, of Barnsley, is wanted in connection with a fatal fail-to-stop traffic collision that occurred on Saturday in Cudworth (20 January).

Emergency services were called to Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, shortly after 9 p.m., after reports of a collision between a vehicle and two bicycles.

Dean Jones, 45, and his 16-year-old son Lewis Daines were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police want to hear from anyone who has recently seen or spoken with Yates, or who knows where he may be staying.

Please do not approach Yates and instead call 999 if you see him. If you have any additional information about his whereabouts, please contact us via our online live chat, online portal, or by dialling 101. When contacting us, please reference incident number 1089 from January 20, 2023.

You can reach us online at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

If you prefer not to give your personal information, you can remain anonymous and share what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their freephone number in the UK, 0800 555 111, or fill out a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.