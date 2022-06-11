A multi-colored BMW motorcycle was travelling along the A251 Ashford Road, Faversham, at around 2.22pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, when it collided with a silver BMW X3 on the opposite side of the carriageway and a black Citroen Berlingo van further down the road.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 70s, was taken to a London hospital and died of his injuries on Thursday, June 9th.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have information or dash cam footage that can aid in their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact 01622 798538 and reference MM/VS/058/2022. You can also send an email to sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.