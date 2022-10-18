At around 2.30am on Sunday 9 October 2022, a red Volkswagen Polo was travelling along Cornwall Road towards Hamilton Road when it collided with a railway bridge.

A 21-year-old man from the Aylesham area was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Two men sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. A woman also required medical treatment for minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old man from Dover has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of class A and B drugs. He has since been bailed with conditions, until Thursday 10 November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who saw the car before the collision, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting KH/KA/112/22