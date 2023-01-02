Officers from the United Kingdom Border Force have begun patrolling French beaches alongside French authorities.

For the first time, UK Border Force officers have begun patrolling French beaches alongside local personnel in an effort to stem the flow of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel.

Statement from the Home Office:

“Our collaboration with the French is critical to addressing the unacceptable rise in dangerous Channel crossings, and we are committed to building on our previous close cooperation.”

“The new agreement will significantly increase the number of French gendarmes patrolling the beaches of northern France, ensuring that UK and French officers work together to stop people smugglers.”

This will accomplish nothing. Crossings will not be suspended. If any smugglers are apprehended, French authorities only puncture or confiscate the dinghy.

No one has been arrested or detained.

No one’s immigration status is verified.

Both smugglers and illegals are allowed to flee the beach and return to try again and again until they successfully launch the dinghy.

On October 8, 2022, French police stopped a gang of smugglers and illegals in the Dunkirk sand dunes on their way to the beach.

On the 9th of October 2022, the same smuggling gang posted a video boasting that they had successfully intercepted the group of illegals intercepted the day before across The Channel.