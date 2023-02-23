Officers from Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude team have arrested three people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs after stopping a car in Salisbury this morning

The vehicle was stopped on Ashley Road at 2.45am today (23/02) and following a search, a quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were found in a bag on the rear seat.

Two men, aged 33 and 23, and a 21-year-old woman, all from Salisbury have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.

They are all currently in police custody.

The driver of the vehicle also tested positive for drugs and was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for driving without insurance.