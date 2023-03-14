Officers have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault in Romford

On Friday, 10 March, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, met up with the suspect in Romford.

During the meet-up, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, forcing himself upon her. Following the assault he left.

The victim reported the incident to the police the next day.

Following extensive enquiries by the East Area Predatory Offender Unit, working in conjunction with the Romford Town Centre police team, the suspect was located at his home address in Romford Town Centre, on Tuesday, 14 March.

At the address, officers seized a shotgun, ammunition cartridges and a significant quantity of Class B drugs.

The male was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a firearm.

A 26-year-old female who was also at the address was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were taken to east London police stations where they remain at this time.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.