Officers have arrested a man for animal cruelty after a video appeared on social media of an attack on a dog

Police were made aware of the video on two social media platforms on Tuesday 5 March just after 10pm.

Numerous calls from members of the public were made from across the UK after they witnessed a man beating a dog in a social media post.

Officers have now arrested an 18-year-old man from Radford for animal cruelty. The RSPCA has also been informed.

Investigations are underway to determine what has happened and to locate the animal.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson said: “These videos uploaded to social media were truly appalling. Officers acted fast to find the person responsible, and we have now arrested an 18-year-old man. Investigations are still underway, and he remains in police custody.”