Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences in Basingstoke

At around 10.50am today, Friday, 31 March, officers from Basingstoke’s High Harm Team spotted a man suspected of being involved in drug-related activity on Vyne Road in Basingstoke.

Officers stopped the man and carried out a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were located as well as two mobile phones.

A 30-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He remains in custody at this time.