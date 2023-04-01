Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences in Basingstoke

Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

by uknip247

At around 10.50am today, Friday, 31 March, officers from Basingstoke’s High Harm Team spotted a man suspected of being involved in drug-related activity on Vyne Road in Basingstoke.

Officers stopped the man and carried out a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were located as well as two mobile phones.

A 30-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He remains in custody at this time.

